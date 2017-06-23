LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-06-17

LONDON, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.19% to $1877.50, copper price up by 1.50% to $5762.00, lead price up by 2.56% to $2203.00, nickel price up by 0.39% to $8965.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $19550.00, zinc price up by 4.29% to $2700.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.43% to $58250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.