1 dies, 11 injured in RTAs in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. According to the operations reports of Police of the Republic of Armenia, all the 7 cases of infliction of bodily injuries registered in the territory of the republic from June 21 to June 22, as well as 10 cases of theft, 5 cases of swindling, 2 cases of squandering, 1 case of robbery and 1 case of cybercrime have been detected, 4 cases of seizure of arms and ammunition have been registered, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Police of Armenia.

From earlier committed crimes 1 case of theft and 1 case of infliction of bodily injuries have been detected.

Over the past 1 day, 7 road traffic accidents have been registered in the republic: 1 person died, 11 people got bodily injuries of varying levels of gravity.