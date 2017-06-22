Azerbaijan’s behavior show its serious domestic crisis – Artsakh President’s spokesperson

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The subversive penetration attempt of Azerbaijan overnight June 22 was another insidious step by the authorities of Azerbaijan, which was a failure. “The special forces of Azerbaijan have been repelled, suffering human losses. At the moment we have information that the adversary has suffered at least 4 victims, but we are sure this number will rise, since the adversary withdrew in panic, leaving large amount of ammunition, personal belongings, taking instead bodies and injured”, spokesperson of the President of Artsakh David Babayan told “Armenpress”.

According to him, such measures by Azerbaijan show the serious domestic crisis in that country, which will lead to catastrophe. “For Azerbaijani leadership victims are of no importance. For them it’s important to distract the attention of their own people by such actions from the existing crisis in the country and continue looting their own people”, David Babayan emphasized.

The special units of Azerbaijan undertook a subversive penetration attempt overnight June 22 on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line which was thwarted by the Defense Army of Artsakh. The front line units of the Defense Army detecting the advancement of the subversive group repelled it. The enemy suffered at least 4 human losses. The Azerbaijani side left different items belonging to the special units near the Armenian positions.

The Defense Army has suffered no losses during the operation. The situation on the frontline remains under the full control of the Artsakh’s armed forces.