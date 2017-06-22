Henrikh Mkhitaryan to answer questions of fans LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national team and “Manchester United” club Henrikh Mkhitaryan will answer the questions of his fans through live Facebook broadcast.

“Hey everyone, stay tuned to my Facebook page because this Friday at 16.00 CET I will be here LIVE answering your questions! Let's get started...Just comment below and we meet tomorrow for our chat”, “Armenpress” reports Mkhitaryan wrote.