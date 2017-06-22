4 Azerbaijani servicemen killed during subversive penetration attempt

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The special units of Azerbaijan undertook a subversive penetration attempt overnight June 22 on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line which was thwarted by the Defense Army of Artsakh. As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army detecting the advancement of the subversive group repelled it. The enemy suffered at least 4 human losses. The Azerbaijani side left different items belonging to the special units near the Armenian positions.

The Defense Army has suffered no losses during the operation. The situation on the frontline remains under the full control of the Artsakh’s armed forces.