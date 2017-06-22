Artsakh’s FM, Belgian senator discuss enhancement of cooperation

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Karen Mirzoyan received on June 22 member of the Belgian Senate and Flemish Parliament Joris Poschet, who visited Artsakh on the initiative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a range of issues related to the expansion and development of the existing ties between Artsakh and Belgium and cooperation at different levels․

At the request of the Belgian Senator, Karen Mirzoyan briefed on the current situation in the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement process, as well as the democratic developments in Artsakh.

Representatives of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, headed by the Federation’s President Kaspar Karampetyan, also attended the meeting.