First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia receives Head of ICRC Delegation

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Artak Zakaryan received on June 22 Head of the Delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross in Armenia Mrs. Caroline Douilliez, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

During the meeting Artak Zakaryan expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the ICRC organizing various courses on international humanitarian law for the servicemen of Armenia, scientific-methodological capacity building, as well as revealing the fate of the missing in action during the Artsakh war.

Highly assessing the bilateral cooperation, the Head of the ICRC Delegation to Armenia expressed readiness to foster the deepening of the cooperation and make efforts to make cooperation with the Defense Ministry of Armenia more productive.

Referring to the release of the footage by the defense ministry of Azerbaijan showing Armenian citizen Zaven Karapetyan, the First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia called on the Head of the ICRC Delegation to Armenia to make efforts to organize a visit to Karapetyan through the ICRC Baku Office to get acquainted with the detention conditions and obtain some information.