Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-06-17

YEREVAN, 22 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 480.22 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.67 drams to 536.12 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 8.04 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.35 drams to 607.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 4.16 drams to 19183.49 drams. Silver price down by 1.36 drams to 254.9 drams. Platinum price down by 68.27 drams to 14157.96 drams.