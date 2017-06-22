Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 June

Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian to visit Belgrade, Serbia


YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian will visit Serbia on June 23 to attend the official inauguration ceremony of President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.



