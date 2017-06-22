Belgian senator Joris Poschet hosted in Parliament of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan on June 22 hosted Belgian senator, member of the Flemish Parliament Joris Poschet, press service of the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, head of the Parliament said the recent meetings with the Belgian parliamentarians have formed certain traditions for giving more practical direction to the relations.

“Through the Belgian parliamentarians we try to make the voices of Artsakh’s state and public figures heard both in the Belgian parliamentary circles and European structures”, Ashot Ghoulyan said.

In his turn the Belgian senator thanked for the reception and expressed readiness to assist deepening the cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy. “We as small countries should actively use our intellectual capabilities and diplomatic opportunities to find a way out of deadlock situations”, he said.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the policy of European structures over the Artsakh issue, the Azerbaijani attempts on spreading disinformation and the mechanisms to counter them.

A number of officials of Artsakh, as well as representatives of Armenian structures operating abroad attended the meeting.

Thereafter, the meeting between the members of Artsakh-European Parliament friendship group and the Belgian senator was held in the Parliament.

Head of the friendship group Vahram Balayan expressed confidence that the group will continue to be a linking bridge on providing information about Artsakh to European partners.