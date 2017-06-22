Certificate of origin for up to 6000 Euros worth exports from Armenia to EU not required

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has introduced a system whereby products up to 6000 Euros in worth won’t require certification of origin upon exporting from Armenia to EU territory, first deputy minister of economic development and investments Mr. Garegin Melkonyan told a press briefing.

“To use this, companies must be registered in a special system beforehand. This is important, because a privileged opportunity is being created for relatively small volume exporters – the requirement of one document decreases, which essentially has significance in terms of saving time and money”, he said.

According to the deputy minister, there is also an electronic database which was created by the EU, due to which all companies which are interested in exporting to the EU can get detailed information on customs duties, GSP+ privileges and others.