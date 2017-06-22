Adequate response must be given to Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy – former Ombudsman

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Adequate response must be given to the provocative actions launched by Azerbaijan in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Larisa Alaverdyan - executive director of the “Against Legal Arbitrariness” NGO, former Ombudsman of Armenia, told reporters on June 22, reports Armenpress.

She said one should not be optimistic over not so addressed statements of the OSCE Minsk Group, rather, it’s necessary to develop new approach and propose it to the Minsk Group.

“The Azerbaijani side, targeting people, continues its aggressive policy by launching provocative actions in the line of contact. New approaches must be proposed to the OSCE Minsk Group”, Alaverdyan said.

According to her, the Armenian side must give adequate response to Azerbaijan’s provocative actions. “In certain cases we just need to give adequate response to the adversary, rather than to be defended only”, Alaverdyan said.

Alaverdyan said currently Azerbaijan runs a hybrid war: it not only carries out military operations in the line of contact, but also spreads disinformation in media.

She highlighted that there must be a concrete policy against these actions.