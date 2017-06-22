Armenian weightlifter wins bronze at World Championship in Tokyo

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Samvel Gasparyan, athlete of the Armenian Youth Weightlifting team captured bronze at the World Championship.

Gasparyan was competing in the 105kg division and scored a total of 365kg points – ranking 3rd.

Earlier Armenia’s Sona Poghosyan also captured bronze in the women’s event.

The championship is being held in Tokyo.

Armenia’s Olympic silver medalist Simon Martirosyan will perform at the even on June 23.