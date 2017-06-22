Engineering Forum-Expo to be held in Armenia for the first time

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Engineering Forum-Expo will be held in Armenia for the first time during which the sector’s global developments, the challenges of engineering education and business environment will be discussed, reports Armenpress.

Director of Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF) Bagrat Yengibaryan said the Engineering Forum-Expo will allow to see the recent challenges of the world. “During the Forum the discussions will focus on three main directions: the recent developments of engineering industry, educational problems and advanced industrial apps”, he said.

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Boris Demirkhanyan said the engineering developments can lead Armenia to brighter and better path.

“The first experience will be in Vanadzor, but I am convinced it will not be limited by this. The most important is that the Forum will touch upon educational issues. I attach importance to the concept which will be proposed after the Engineering Forum”, the Deputy Minister said.

The Engineering Forum-Expo will be held on June 24 in Vanadzor technology center. The event has been organized by the EIF, Armenia’s Government, Lori Governorate and ‘Support to SME Development in Armenia’ program. It will be attended by over 150 participants.