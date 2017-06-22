Newly appointed Ambassador of Indonesia presents copy of credentials to Armenia’s Deputy FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Armen Papikyan on June 22 hosted newly appointed Ambassador of Indonesia to Armenia Yuddy Chrisnandi (residence in Kiev) on the occasion of presenting the copy of his credentials, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The Deputy FM congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed hope he will contribute to developing the bilateral ties.

During the meeting the necessary steps aimed at deepening and strengthening the bilateral mutual partnership were discussed over which a number of agreement were reached.

The officials also exchanged views on issues relating to the cooperation of both countries in international organizations, as well as on regional affairs.