Czech Ambassador says EU Delegation chief’s statement has no link with Armenia’s internal affairs

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The statement of the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski over the results of recent parliamentary elections in Armenia has no link with Armenia’s internal affairs, Ambassador of Czech Republic to Armenia Petr Mikyska told reporters, Armenpress reported.

“Mr. Świtalski is supported by EU member states. The Czech Republic as well assisted holding observation mission in the electoral process, of course, with less funds, than that of the EU. I think the reactions of several Armenian officials were somehow exaggerated. It was the Armenian Government’s desire to receive assistance from international structures for the electoral process. Armenia signed a number of international agreements which suppose a framework of concrete commitments. I don’t think Mr. Świtalski doesn’t have the right to express his opinion over this”, the Czech Ambassador said.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski announced that the CEC staff must be changed and it must involve also civil society representatives. Following his statement, Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan called this statement as an attempt to intervene in Armenia’s inner-political affairs. Later Świtalski said he has no need for public announcements to make his message clear. “We need to positively react to public discussions and debates on key issues, but it’s important to follow certain elementary rules: before revealing something, be sure what has been said, watch the video again, listen to the recording, think and respect your speaker”, the EU Ambassador said.