EPP Summit kicks off: Armenia’s President arrives in Belgium’s Royal Academy - LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) kicks off in Brussels on June 22 chaired by EPP President Joseph Daul, reports Armenpress.

Participating leaders arrive in the Royal Academy of Belgium to attend the Summit.

Armenia’s President, head of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has already arrived in the Royal Academy.

The Summit will be attended by Presidents of the European Council, the European Commission and European Parliament– Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and Antonio Tajani.

On the agenda will be the preparation for the European Council meeting on 22 June.

Heads of Germany, Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Croatia and Ireland are taking part in the EPP Summit.