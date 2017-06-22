Premier Karapetyan convinced the new program will change Armenia for the better

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The program introduced by the Cabinet of Armenia will change our country for the better and is based on our culture, traditions, family values and at the same time is modern and comprehensive for the world. As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said in his speech at the National Assembly. Bellow is the full text of the Premier’s speech.

First of all, I would like to thank you all for the debate and suggestions. It is extremely important for us to form an environment of tolerance and correct behavior. Most of the speeches went that way, but we could also witness some emotional remarks. With your permission, I will respond to them.

The main criticism voiced by our colleagues from Yelq block is as follows: we do not understand who will be the Prime Minister in 2018, and for this very reason, we do not see the point of discussing the program of the Government. An opinion was voiced to the following effect: this is a liberal program and it should not be yours, but ours. Frankly speaking, I took this assessment as rather a positive one.

There were serious proposals regarding agriculture and alternative energy, which are already included on the program. There were also emotional statements that this program means nothing else but marking on the spot, rather than moving forward. I think that this opinion is not that justified.

The criticism or suggestions voiced by our colleagues from the Tsarukyan block were basically of two types: we have won 430,000 votes, why do you not accept our program? Our argument is that we got more votes, and do believe that our program is more objective and feasible.

A second argument was that the political force made certain mistakes or failed to take specific steps in the past and, and for this very reason, we neither want to discuss the program nor listen to it. The criticism voiced by the head of parliamentary faction focused on the problems that we have already set out in the program and stated that we will address them.



Indeed, there were substantive proposals along with some emotional statements, which were improper, personal and ill-grounded. Simply, I would advise and urge their authors: it is the wrong way.

I wish to thank my colleagues from our faction and our coalition partners for the assessments and support that were voiced in here. I will say a few words about today’s Government and our team. It may sound somewhat immodest, but I do really want to be well understood: we have a team of fairly honest, decent people. A very good atmosphere has been shaped – a functional, open, collegial and free atmosphere.

We are eager to hear constructive proposals and have in-depth discussions, not on a case-by-case basis, but in the daily routine. This team consists of such individuals who have the desire to serve the country and do good deeds. Back to the Government Program, I can state that we have compiled a very efficient, promising and well-calculated program. We have had insider discussions; we discussed it with experts and specialists, and not only with Armenian experts.

This is a professional program that will help change the State for the better, it is based on our culture, traditions, family values and, at the same time, it is a modern program, understandable to the world. Once again I want to say that we are open and interested in working together on any platform, both in Government and Parliament.

The Government’s team, of course, needs support in the sense that the latter may help us materialize what we have outlined. Despite the fact that our colleagues and the factions have stated their positions as to how they will vote and, perhaps in this regard, it is somewhat pointless to make an appeal, but I want to suggest that everyone should ask themselves whether our program is realistic or not, and vote according to their conscience and not only for political reasons. Once again, concerning the program, I would say that we have worked a lot on it, and have a clear idea of what we should do ahead. I thank everyone and wish you a good mood”.