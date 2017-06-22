Parliament to convene extraordinary session on July 6

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Parliament will convene extraordinary session on July 6, Speaker Ara Babloyan announced at the end of the June 22 session during which the lawmakers discussed and approved the Government’s 2017-2022 action plan, Armenpress reports.

“Dear colleagues, I would like to inform that on July 6 by the initiative of MPs the Parliament will convene extraordinary session”, Parliament Speaker Babloyan said.

He informed that the session will focus on discussing the 2016 state budget performance report. Before the plenary session, the report will be discussed in parliamentary standing committees which will launch from June 26.