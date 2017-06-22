PM Karapetyan considers Government’s action plan calculated and professional

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan assesses the Government’s action plan as workable, calculated and professional, Armenpress reports.

“While preparing our action plan we had internal disputes, we have discussed it with many serious specialists and presented a program which will change the life of our state to the better”, the PM said during the discussion of the action plan in the Parliament on June 22.

He added that a team of honest and decent people has been formed in the Government. “In reality we are open and very interested in holding constructive discussions every day. That team consists of people who have a desire to serve our country and carry out good jobs”, Karen Karapetyan said.

According to him, the Government’s team needs support to implement the outlined programs, adding that they clearly understand what they need to do.

The PM thanked the MPs for discussions, stating that it is very important to be able to form an atmosphere of tolerance.

The Parliament approved the Government’s action plan with 64 votes in favor, and 31 votes against. Before the voting ‘Tsarukyan’ and ‘Yelk’ opposition factions announced they will vote against the action plan.