‘Yelk’ faction to vote against Government’s action plan

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Parliament’s ‘Yelk’ faction will vote against the Government’s action plan, faction head Nikol Pashinyan said during the discussion of the action plan on June 22, reports Armenpress.

He said the presented action plan is the program of the ruling Republican Party and its coalition partner ARF, rather than of the Government. “We will vote against this action plan”, Pashinyan said.

On June 21 ‘Tsarukyan’ faction MP Naira Zohrabyan announced that their faction will vote against the action plan.

‘Tsarukyan’ and ‘Yelk’ opposition factions have 40 seats in total in the Parliament, whereas the RPA and ARF have 65 seats.