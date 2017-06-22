Armenia to act as regional electrical-energy hub with construction of new infrastructures

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. After the construction and commissioning of the Iran-Armenia and Armenia-Georgia overhead power transmission lines, Armenia will act as a regional energy hub – by linking the electricity-energy systems of Iran, Georgia and Russia.

The government’s action plan for the upcoming five years fixed that both Iran-Armenia and the Armenia-Georgia transmission lines will be commissioned in late 2019, the ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources told ARMENPRESS.

The Iran-Armenia 400kW transmission lines will enable to triple electricity exchanges with neighboring Iran. The construction has already begun.

The construction of Armenia-Georgia transmission lines will also begin soon, with a tender currently underway to select the contractor.