Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hire surrogate for third baby

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Reality TV superstar, model and actress Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West hired surrogate to carry their third child, The Telegraph reports.

The couple made such a decision after the doctor warned Kim of another high-risk pregnancy.

People Magazine and E! News, citing unidentified sources, report that the couple has hired a surrogate and agreed to pay her more than 113.000 USD to carry a child.

It is unknown whether the surrogate is already pregnant or not. Kardashian’s representative refused to give a comment on this.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have two children – a girl, born in 2013 and a boy, born in 2015.