OSCE to conduct monitoring to north-west of Artsakh’s Talish village

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. On June 23, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north-west of Talish village of the Martakert region, press service of Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant-Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.