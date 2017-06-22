Indian government finances creation of computer labs in Vayots Dzor schools

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. With assistance of the Indian government, computer labs will be founded in 50 schools of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province.

India’s Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Yogeshwar Sangwan told ARMENPRESS that the budget of the labs within the framework of the large educational program in Vayots Dzor – 500,000 dollars – has been transferred entirely by the Indian government.

“We provide development assistance to Armenia through big educational programs and now we will install computer labs in 50 schools of Vayots Dzor. We’ve carried out a similar program in the past in 72 schools of Tavush province. We have also carried out technical assistance, as well as we provide scholarships to Armenian students to study in India”, he said.

The Indian Embassy also organized cultural events, and holds screenings of Bollywood movies once a year.

According to the Ambassador, the Indian soap operas which air on three Armenian channels, translated to Armenian, show that there is a big cultural link between Armenia and India.

“We have created a high quality exclusive center of IT in the Yerevan State University”, he said, adding that the two countries closely cooperate in the international arena.