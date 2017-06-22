Indian-Armenian relations are on very high level, says H.E. Sangwan

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Indian relations in the cultural, political and economic sectors are on a very high level, India’s Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Yogeshwar Sangwan told ARMENPRESS in an interview.

“The cultural relations are proceeding wonderfully. I would also like to point out the political relations. Recently, in April 24-26, our Vise President visited Armenia. During the visit he met with the president of Armenia, the prime minister and the foreign minister. He also met with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II”, the Ambassador said.

According to the Indian Ambassador, the economic relations have great potential for development.

In this context, the main direction for work is boosting the activities of the inter-governmental committee.

“Currently India is undertaking a study for signing an agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, which Armenia is a member of. If the agreement is signed, I think better economic relations will exist between our countries”, he said.

The Ambassador highly praised the current level of the Armenian-Indian relations in general.

In 2016, both exports and imports in the commercial turnover with India increased significantly compared to 2015.

The main imports include meat products, tea, rice, gemstones, pharmaceuticals, textile, jewelry, industrial products, plastic and linoleum products and electric devices.

Exports mainly include gemstones, semi-precious stones, copper and copper products, aluminum products, industrial chemical products, ferrous metals, natural rubber and scrap metal.