LIVE: Parliament continues discussing Government’s action plan


YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Parliament’s first sitting has kicked off on June 22, reports Armenpress.

81 MPs were registered.

The lawmakers continue discussing the Government’s action plan.

During the June 21 session Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan introduced the action plan to the Parliament.



