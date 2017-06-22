Sports complex, bicycle racetrack, hot springs: Armenia’s Jermuk to offer new opportunities for tourists

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Major investments are expected in Armenia’s Jermuk town which will give to the town not only a new look, but also will provide new opportunities for tourists.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided 10 million USD to the town which will be directed for the renovation works, improvement of infrastructures and creation of new centers.

Mayor of Jermuk Vardan Hovhannisyan told Armenpress there are plans to improve the sites adjacent to the Jermuk lake, as well as to build pedestrian alleys. Under the new program an outdoor amphitheater will be installed in the city for entertainment. The town’s park will be recovered and greened. The town will also have bicycle racetrack and carousels.

“Jermuk faces several problems, the town has not been improved for years, mainly certain works have been carried out in the central part. This new program covers the entire town. Our works will focus on multi-apartment buildings. The entrances and roofs of all buildings will be completely renovated. Many tourists prefer to rent a house in multi-apartment buildings, we try to improve the building conditions within the frames of this program which will be convenient for tourists”, the Mayor said.

He highlighted the problem of parks, adding that they must be totally recovered. In addition, the people of Jermuk will also have a large sports complex which will be designed not only for training, but also organizing interesting activities.

Vardan Hovhannisyan informed that the preliminary calculations for the works have already been carried out, the tender has been announced and the winner was Yerevanproject institute. After July 20, the next tender will be announced, and the Mayor expressed hope the main construction works will launch on August 1.

In addition to the ADB financing, private sector also makes investments in the town. Mayor Hovhannisyan informed that the investor plans to construct a large spa center with indoor and outdoor hot springs with all opportunities.

As for the tourism flow in the town, the Mayor said they host an average of 40-45 thousand people annually. There is an active tourism flow especially in summer and winter.

“Of course, this is small figure, as Jermuk has much more potential to host tourists. We aim to create such conditions so that there will be a great tourism flow also in the remaining seasons. Under the Swiss program, such works are planned, and it is expected to reach the annual visit of tourists to 100.000”, he said, adding that by increase of number of tourists a social issue will be solved in the town. New jobs will be created. He said the residents know and imagine how to work with tourists.

The Jermuk town with all its guest houses, hotels, healthcare centers has an opportunity of 2500 beds. All healthcare centers operate in the town.

Anna Gziryan