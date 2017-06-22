LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-06-17

LONDON, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.34% to $1874.00, copper price down by 0.39% to $5677.00, lead price up by 0.37% to $2148.00, nickel price down by 1.27% to $8930.00, tin price down by 0.76% to $19525.00, zinc price up by 0.66% to $2589.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.