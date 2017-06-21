President of Artsakh, Belgian senator discuss issues of parliamentary relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Belgian senator, member of the Flemish Parliament Joris Poschet on June 21.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, a range of issues related to Belgium-Artsakh parliamentary ties were on the discussion agenda. President Sahakyan pointed to promising grounds underlying further expansion and deepening of relations between the two countries, highlighting in the context frequent visits paid to Artsakh by representatives of political, public, academic, cultural and other circles of Belgium and its administrative entities.