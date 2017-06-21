Person who appeared in Azerbaijan was previously convicted and had mental problems – Vanadzor’s Mayor

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The person who has appeared in the territory of Azerbaijan, Zaven Hovhannes Karapetyan, was previously convicted and had mental problems. Vanadzor’s Mayor Mamikon Aslanyan told “Armenpress” that the mentioned person was rather problematic with various oddities. “He lived an uncertain life. He was registered at the elderly house just for receiving a passport, since he had no permanent place to live. He resided in different parts of Vanadzor in different periods, collected garbage and was homeless. He is not from Vanadzor. I don’t know from which orphanage he came, but he had an uncertain lifestyle. We have had no information about him for many years”, Aslanyan said.

According to him, the information he provided comes from the staff of the elderly house, who were able to recall some details. “He did not even live at the elderly house. He had been previously convicted and it’s a long time none of the elderly house employees have seen him. When under certain circumstances he interacted with the employees, it was clear that he had mental problems”, the Vanadzor Mayor said.

Earlier, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told “Armenpress” that it’s one of Azerbaijan’s methods of falsely depicting ordinary people, civilians, including Zaven Karapetyan, as saboteurs.

“This person is a civilian; he doesn’t serve in our army: even his appearance clearly shows this. We are familiar with the Azerbaijani methods of presenting ordinary people as saboteurs”, Hovhannisyan had said.

In the video, the man who is identified as Zaven H. Karapetyan, is asked in Armenian about his details, whereby he mentions that he was born in the Dovegh village of Noyemberyan region in Tavush province. The man says he was born in November 16, 1974.

It is noteworthy that according to the official voters’ registry of Armenia, the registration address of a Zaven H. Karapetyan is noted as Vanadzor, Lori province, not Dovegh village of Noyemberyan (present day Tavush province), as said in the footage released by the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

Dovegh village head Samvel Grigoryan told “Armenpress” that he does not know Zaven H. Karapetyan. This person does not reside in their community and he has no information about him.