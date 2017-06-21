16 injured in RTAs in Armenia in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the operations reports of Police of the Republic of Armenia, 9 out of 11 cases of infliction of bodily injuries registered in the territory of the republic from June 19 to June 20, as well as 11 cases of theft, 6 cases of swindling, 1 case of tax evasion, 2 cases of robbery and 2 cases of squandering have been detected, 1 case of detection of narcotics has been registered, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Police of Armenia.

From earlier committed crimes 1 case of theft has been detected.

Over the past 1 day, 9 road traffic accidents have been registered in the republic: 16 people got bodily injuries of varying levels of gravity.