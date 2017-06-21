President of Artsakh instructs to support farmers having suffered from hail

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Martakert and Askeran regions on June 21. In the town of Martakert the President convoked a working consultation with the representatives of the regional administration.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to the implementation of a number of socioeconomic programs in the region, as well as to the spheres of agriculture, construction, infrastructure and culture were on the consultation agenda.

Thereupon in the Askeran regional center the President convened a consultation on the issues of rendering support to the farmers having suffered from hail in the Askeran and Martouni regions. The Head of the State gave concrete instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies towards timely and high quality implementation of the planned programs and proper solution of the existing issues. Prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials accompanied the President during the visits.