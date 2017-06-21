President Sargsyan leaves for Brussels on a working visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan left for Belgium on a working visit on June 21 to participate in the expanded format summit of the European People's Party (EPP) scheduled on June 22. Heads of State and Governments representing EPP member parties among the EU Member States and the Eastern Partnership participant states are invited to attend the summit, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.