Syrian parliament speaker highly appreciates Armenia’s assistance

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hadiyeh Abbas affirmed on Wednesday the importance of strengthening the historical relations between the two peoples of Syria and Armenia and the need to promote them at all levels to serve the interest of the two friendly countries, “Armenpress” reports, citing SANA agency.

During a meeting with Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Arshak Poladian, Speaker Abbas said that Syria appreciates greatly the Armenian support for Syria in the face of the terrorist war imposed on it, pointing out to the importance of the role of members of the Syrian-Armenian Friendship Association at the People’s Assembly in strengthening bilateral relations and activating communication between the two sides.

For his part, Ambassador Poladian said that Syria is a real home for the Armenians in which they lived a golden historical stage and integrated in the Syrian society, adding that start of running flights between Damascus and Yerevan will enhance communication between the two countries.

He pointed out that his country will participate in the upcoming Damascus International Fair and that the Armenian-Syrian Friendship Association will soon be formed in Armenia.

In turn, the head of Syrian-Armenian Friendship Association at the People’s Assembly Nour Arisan said that the meeting came to discuss matters of mutual interest to both countries, especially in the field of activating parliamentary relations after the establishment of the Association two months ago.