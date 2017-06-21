Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-06-17

YEREVAN, 21 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 480.44 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.83 drams to 535.45 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 8.06 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.68 drams to 606.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 95.92 drams to 19187.65 drams. Silver price down by 1.29 drams to 256.26 drams. Platinum price up by 43.39 drams to 14226.23 drams.