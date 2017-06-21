Armenian Ombudsman's fact finding work in bordering villages proves Azerbaijan's intentional shelling of civilians, schools

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan and his staff visited the Koti, Voskepar, Voskevan and Baghanis bordering villages in Tavush province on June 20 for a fact finding mission regarding the May-June Azerbaijani shelling of civilian settlements, the Ombudsman’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

In accordance to special principles of international practice, private conversations were held with the village head, hear of the administrative region and the village population.

In addition studies of the public data on the shelling and the locations were carried out.

The fact finding works also registered traces of shelling which posed obvious life threatening danger to civilians, including children, women and elderly.

The fact finding works prove that the kindergartens and schools have also been targeted. All of this proves that the civilian population was intentionally targeted.

These encroachments of the Azerbaijani military obviously violate the international requirements of human rights.

The Ombudsman’s Office already began summarizing the results on a special method. A special report will be made for submitting to relevant structures.

During the visit to Tavush, the Ombudsman also got acquainted with the issues of the residents of bordering villages, which mostly relate to the right of social security. Necessary steps are being made for the solution.