Justice Ministry to submit new Criminal and Civil Procedure Codes for Parliament’s discussion

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Justice Ministry plans to submit new Criminal and Civil Procedure Codes for the Parliament’s discussion, reports Armenpress.

During the discussion of the government’s action plan in the Parliament, Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan presented the planned changes in judicial field. He said in recent period the judicial disputes have been increased which means that public’s trust towards the courts has also been increased. “At the same time it further reveals the gaps existing in the system”, Harutyunyan said.

As for the penitentiary sphere, the Minister said there are many problems in this field, and consistent works are needed for settling them. He said as a priority task is to provide former prisoners with jobs. “Former prisoners are mainly unemployed, but they should find their place in labor market”, he said.

Davit Harutyunyan attached importance to probation service which aims to reintegrate former prisoners to the public.