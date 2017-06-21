CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov to depart for Serbia

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov will visit Serbia on June 22-24, reports Armenpress.

He will take part in the ceremony of Aleksandar Vučić’s assuming the post of the President of Serbia.

During the visit Khachaturov will have meetings with the President of Serbia and other officials.

Yuri Khachaturov has been appointed CSTO Secretary General on May 2, 2017.

Aleksandar Vučić won the Serbian Presidential elections receiving nearly 55% of the votes.