Yerevan Mayor re-appoints heads of 12 administrative districts

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan re-appointed the heads of the capital’s 12 administrative districts to their posts, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

Ajapnyak – Artavazd Sargsyan

Avan – Samvel Javadyan

Arabkir – Hovhannes Vardanyan

Davitashen – Ruslan Baghdasaryan

Erebuni – Davit Grigoryan

Kentron (downtown) – Ara Sadoyan

Malatia-Sebastia – Artak Alexanyan

Nor Nork – Armen Ulikhanyan

Nork-Marash – Vaghinak Mkrtchyan

Nubarashen - Arthur Kirakosyan

Shengavit – Armen Sargsyan

Kanaker-Zeytun – Artak Hanisyan