Yerevan Mayor re-appoints heads of 12 administrative districts
YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan re-appointed the heads of the capital’s 12 administrative districts to their posts, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.
Ajapnyak – Artavazd Sargsyan
Avan – Samvel Javadyan
Arabkir – Hovhannes Vardanyan
Davitashen – Ruslan Baghdasaryan
Erebuni – Davit Grigoryan
Kentron (downtown) – Ara Sadoyan
Malatia-Sebastia – Artak Alexanyan
Nor Nork – Armen Ulikhanyan
Nork-Marash – Vaghinak Mkrtchyan
Nubarashen - Arthur Kirakosyan
Shengavit – Armen Sargsyan
Kanaker-Zeytun – Artak Hanisyan
