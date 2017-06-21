Azerbaijan launches provocation in border to divert public’s attention from domestic problems - expert

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan launches provocations in the border to distract its people’s attention from serious domestic and economic problems, Tatev Hayrapetyan, expert on Azerbaijani studies, candidate for historical sciences, told a press conference in Armenpress.

She said Azerbaijan faces domestic problems at several domains, firstly in governmental sector.

“In May it was reported on the detention of 42 spies. Till now no visible, public judicial process has taken place, moreover, 5 of them died for unknown reasons. Certain circles of the public say this is a campaign against a certain group of military officials. Meanwhile, there are also reports that in near future personnel changes are expected in Azerbaijan’s security and defense spheres”, Hayrapetyan said.

According to her, Aliyev started to be freed from old figures, those persons who work for more than 15 years.

The next field which again faces serious problems is the economy. Recently the International Bank of Azerbaijan has become bankrupt, but now restructuring measures are being taken. In line with this the public expressed dissatisfaction on holding Formula 1 in Azebaijan. The social issues become more tense in the country, but the Azerbaijani leadership spends huge money on holding that event. Aliyev launches adventures in the border in order to divert the society’s attention from domestic problems.