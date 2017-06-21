Senior lawmaker says foundation of new gov. action plan is execution of previous one

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ms. Arpine Hovhannisyan says that the foundation of the government’s action plan, which is being debated by the lawmakers, is the execution of the previous action plan.

In a press briefing, Hovhannisyan said that the previous action plan of the government has been fully executed.

“From this point of view, I’d like to say that the foundation and basis of this new program is the execution of the previous program. For instance, when we say 8,4& growth of revenue, it means that we have 57 billion dram more money than forecasted. We didn’t have this money in the beginning of the year, we didn’t know that we’d have this much money more, we predicted another number, another revenue. Today we have 57 billion drams of revenue growth. We knew this during the pre-election campaign. These revenues appeared as result of tax collection”, Hovhannisyan said.

Speaking about the opposition’s criticism for the government’s action plan, she emphasized that anyone can find in the document whatever he wants, and whatever he’d like to criticize.