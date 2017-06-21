Government’s action plan presents ways to overcome Armenia’s challenges –Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian government’s action plan is based on the pre-election programs of the Republican Party and the ARF, as well as on the provisions of President Serzh Sargsyan’s May 18 speech in the Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice-Speaker of the Parliament, said during the discussion of the government’s action plan in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“The government has presented this program which we have discussed in-detail in the RPA faction and with the ARF’s partners”, Sharmazanov said.

Sharmazanov said Armenia faces a lot of challenges, and this thorough document clearly presents the ways to overcome them. “We face numerous security threats, plus the terror threat. We, as a political leadership, have to consider all negative things”, he said.

He said the most important issue, the security of Armenia and Artsakh is included in the action plan. “It is not coincidence that the RPA participated in the elections with ‘Security and Progress’ slogan”, the Vice-Speaker said.

He also commented on the opposition lawmakers’ criticism who said that the action plan has only one line on foreign relations and Artsakh. “It is written in one line, but it’s very accurate, the directions are outlined”.

He reminded that the territorial integrity, non-use of force, the peoples’ right to self-determination are the key provisions in this issue: “The leadership once again reaffirms that the people of Artsakh must decide their fate and future, we will spare no efforts to reach the de jure recognition of the Artsakh Republic”, Sharmazanov said.