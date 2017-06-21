SCPEC bans sales of unlicensed Microsoft software in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) received an appeal-letter from BSA company, an authorized representative of the American Microsoft corporation in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The company said they act in support of protecting the interests and copyright of Microsoft, as one of the leading companies in IT field both in Armenia and all countries of the world.

According to the letter, as a result of secretive checks and monitoring in companies dealing with resale of computers, it was revealed that tens of companies sale unlicensed software developed by Microsoft to customers.

“Such actions can firstly harm the consumers who bear the risk of acquiring unlicensed product, and moreover, it can also cause serious problem for economic entities legally operating in the market, by damaging their interests”, SCPEC Chairman Artak Shaboyan told reporters.

He said the examinations carried out with Microsoft workers showed that over 60 companies are selling similar computers. “We made a respective decision and banned carrying out such activity”, Artak Shaboyan said.