American investors interested in Armenia’s renewable energy branch

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has great potential in the renewable energy branch. American companies and investors have great interest for this sector.

US Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Richard Mills told reporters that he has discussed two investment programs with the Armenian minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, one of which relates to energy production through solid waste processing.

“We are now presenting these proposals to the attention of American investors”, the Ambassador said.

Speaking about the 8 billion dollar investment program of renewable energy sector in Armenia, Ambassador Mills said it will only be possible when the energy market is completely free, and it will be possible to export electricity to Georgia and Iran.

“It will be possible if infrastructures exist”, he said.