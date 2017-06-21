Primary task is to ensure Yerevan-Zvartnots bus route’s service quality, says Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan is not sure yet that the test route from Yerevan’s Republic square to Zvartnots airport justifies itself financially, reports Armenpress.

In a meeting with reporters, the Minister said it is a very important program for people and justifies itself, however, not financially yet since the program is still at testing stage.

“On the first day of operation of the bus 80 people used it, the second day their number reached 100, the third day 190, and the fourth day they were 160. Our task is to first of all ensure service quality. It will be clear in the course of time how this program justifies itself”, the Minister said.

He informed that after the testing period, a tender will be announced after which both the bus ticket price and the location may change. “At the moment the ticket costs 300 drams. As of now I cannot say what changes will be made”, he added.