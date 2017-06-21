Finance Minister Aramyan says 5% economic growth is not low figure for reaching real result

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. By preparing the government’s action plan, the global trends, Armenia’s economic potential, a number of macroeconomic indicators have been taken into account, Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters in the Parliament on June 21, reports Armenpress.

“We have assessed the result of our actions, what we can have in case of implementing our program. In a simple economics language, I can say that the potential of today’s assessed economic growth is 3-4% at various models. If we set before us an average 5% economic growth, we need to make efforts for achieving that result”, the Minister said, adding that the efforts to be maid are reflected in-detail in the government’s action plan.

According to Minister Aramyan, 5% economic growth is not a low figure for reaching a real result. “We should accurately assess the starting points where we are and where we move on. We expect to ensure an average 5% economic growth within 5 years. During one year it can be 4.7%, next year we will seek for more than 5% growth”, he said, adding that they put an approach at the government’s action plan that they are going to make efforts to have more progressive economic growth rates from the world economy or countries cooperating with Armenia.



