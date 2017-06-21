Azerbaijani social media users deny their military’s report on sabotage, no missing person report in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani social media users are denying the report of their own defense ministry.

Contrary to the official Azerbaijani statement, which said that allegedly an Armenian sabotage action was prevented and one saboteur was captured, an Azerbaijani social media user Khasim Masimov said on Facebook that a 50 year old Armenian civilian has crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to him, the civilian crossed the border near the Kerimli village. He was discovered by locals, who notified the military and the Armenian citizen was taken away and presented to be a saboteur.

But, no missing person report has been received in the Tavush province police, the Police HQ told ARMENPRESS.

“We haven’t received any report on a missing person, we cannot say anything about the border crossing”, police officials said.

It is noteworthy that other Azerbaijani social media users who responded to Masimov’s post, mocked the occurrence saying that the villager will be taken to Baku and then presented as a famous Armenian political scientist or reporter – hinting on the so-called peace platform which was created by Azerbaijani fraud and lies.

Others however responded by saying that the distance between the villages in that parts of the border in 5-6km, and it is easy to get lost.