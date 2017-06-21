Armenian weightlifter captures bronze in world youth championship

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s weightlifter Sona Poghosyan captured bronze at the world youth championship.

Sona Poghosyan, competing in the 75kg division, snatched 98kg and won the bronze medal. She lifted 125kg in the clean and jerk event and won the small silver medal.

Poghosyan gained a total of 223kg result.

The championship is held in Tokyo.