RPA faction head comments on EU Delegation chief’s statement

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the RPA faction at the Parliament, commented on the statement of Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, who said if Armenia’s Government doesn’t need EU’s assistance, they cannot force it, reports Armenpress.

“Providing assistance for improving the electoral system, ensuring democracy doesn’t mean to exploit that assistance and interfere in our political affairs”, Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

Asked whether it is not allowed to make notifications for improving the work quality, Baghdasaryan said they accept and discuss the comments. “We never say everything is perfect, we work to make the process more perfect. During next elections we will consider these notifications. In any case, I don’t imagine that the growth of this electoral process compared to the previous ones cannot be realized”, he said.

According to the MP, these statements will not affect Armenia-EU relations. Asked whether he agrees that the EU Ambassador’s statement is an attempt to interfere in Armenia’s internal affairs, Vahram Baghdasaryan said there are different types of statements, they can express their concern, but not to immediately express criticism on the CEC functions which could not affect the electoral process in any way. “From that tone it seems there is a desire to intervene in our internal affairs. We would like for our international partners to make observations, as well as comments, and then we will discuss them and will move forward. We take into account every comment and criticism”, he said.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski announced that the CEC staff must be changed and it must involve also civil society representatives. Following his statement, Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan and Parliament’s Vice-Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov called this statement as an attempt to intervene in Armenia’s inner-political affairs. Later Świtalski said the EU doesn’t force its assistance if Armenian authorities don’t want it.